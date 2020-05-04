CarGurus Inc.[CARG] stock saw a move by 0.44% on Friday, touching 2.54 million. Based on the recent volume, CarGurus Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CARG shares recorded 112.15M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CarGurus Inc. [CARG] stock could reach median target price of $31.50.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] stock additionally went up by 15.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 33.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CARG stock is set at -42.39% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CARG shares showcased -31.12% decrease. CARG saw 42.82 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CarGurus Inc. [CARG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CARG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.98, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CarGurus Inc. [CARG] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CarGurus Inc. [CARG] sitting at 5.80% and its Gross Margin at 93.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.47. Its Return on Equity is 18.20%, and its Return on Assets is 11.70%. These metrics all suggest that CarGurus Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 55.75 and P/E Ratio of 61.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has 112.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.25 to 42.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CarGurus Inc. [CARG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CarGurus Inc. [CARG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.