Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] shares went lower by -3.67% from its previous closing of 69.15, now trading at the price of $66.61, also subtracting -2.54 points. Is CTLT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CTLT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 153.83M float and a 10.30% run over in the last seven days. CTLT share price has been hovering between 69.56 and 31.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Catalent Inc. [CTLT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTLT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.61, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $57.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Catalent Inc. [CTLT] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Catalent Inc. [CTLT] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 31.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.96. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CTLT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 171.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.94 and P/E Ratio of 79.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has 160.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.04 to 69.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 4.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Catalent Inc. [CTLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Catalent Inc. [CTLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.