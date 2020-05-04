Chegg Inc. [CHGG] took an downward turn with a change of -0.91%, trading at the price of $42.36 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.44 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Chegg Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.12M shares for that time period. CHGG monthly volatility recorded 4.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.82%. PS value for CHGG stocks is 12.85 with PB recorded at 10.28.

Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Chegg Inc. [CHGG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHGG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.36, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] sitting at 4.40% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.91. Its Return on Equity is -2.10%, and its Return on Assets is -0.70%. These metrics suggest that this Chegg Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.85.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has 124.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.89 to 48.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 4.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chegg Inc. [CHGG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chegg Inc. [CHGG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.