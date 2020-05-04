The share price of Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] inclined by $2.30, presently trading at $2.41. The company’s shares saw 102.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.19 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CMRX jumped by 67.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.62 compared to +0.97 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 75.91%, while additionally dropping -7.31% during the last 12 months.

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Chimerix Inc. [CMRX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CMRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.41, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -31.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -78.25. Its Return on Equity is -84.10%, and its Return on Assets is -76.50%. These metrics suggest that this Chimerix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 9.14. Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has 59.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 142.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 4.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 18.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.26. This RSI suggests that Chimerix Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chimerix Inc. [CMRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.