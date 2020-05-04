Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] shares went lower by -7.59% from its previous closing of 25.42, now trading at the price of $23.49, also subtracting -1.93 points. Is XEC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.71 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XEC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 100.34M float and a 2.49% run over in the last seven days. XEC share price has been hovering between 71.58 and 12.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XEC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.49, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at -5.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.37. Its Return on Equity is -3.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Cimarex Energy Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 110.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 71.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 8.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.