Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ: CGNX] opened at $53.96 and closed at $55.24 a share within trading session on 05/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.12% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $52.41.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ: CGNX] had 1.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 35.20 during that period and CGNX managed to take a rebound to 59.14 in the last 52 weeks.

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cognex Corporation [CGNX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CGNX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.41, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cognex Corporation [CGNX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cognex Corporation [CGNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cognex Corporation [CGNX] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 74.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.60. These measurements indicate that Cognex Corporation [CGNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.29. Its Return on Equity is 15.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.70%. These metrics all suggest that Cognex Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.79 and P/E Ratio of 48.03. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has 180.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.20 to 59.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 4.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cognex Corporation [CGNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cognex Corporation [CGNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.