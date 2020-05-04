Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE: CXO] gained by 0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $56.73 price per share at the time. Concho Resources Inc. represents 196.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.16B with the latest information.

The Concho Resources Inc. traded at the price of $56.73 with 4.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CXO shares recorded 2.95M.

Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE:CXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Concho Resources Inc. [CXO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CXO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.73, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.48.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] sitting at 34.20% and its Gross Margin at 84.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.16. Its Return on Equity is 7.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CXO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has 196.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.13 to 117.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 7.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.