CyrusOne Inc.[CONE] stock saw a move by -0.64% on Friday, touching 1.07 million. Based on the recent volume, CyrusOne Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CONE shares recorded 115.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] stock could reach median target price of $74.00.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] stock additionally went down by -4.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CONE stock is set at 20.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CONE shares showcased -6.54% decrease. CONE saw 79.73 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.72 compared to high within the same period of time.

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CyrusOne Inc. [CONE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CONE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $69.70, with the high estimate being $82.00, the low estimate being $58.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] sitting at -0.70% and its Gross Margin at 60.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.77. Its Return on Equity is -1.40%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. These metrics suggest that this CyrusOne Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 127.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 127.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.98.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has 115.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.72 to 79.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 4.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. [CONE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.