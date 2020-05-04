The share price of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ: TACO] inclined by $5.88, presently trading at $5.31. The company’s shares saw 116.73% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.45 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TACO jumped by 14.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.08 compared to +0.68 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 66.46%, while additionally dropping -49.38% during the last 12 months. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.36% increase from the current trading price.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ:TACO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TACO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.31, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] sitting at -20.90% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.13. Its Return on Equity is -30.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.70%. These metrics suggest that this Del Taco Restaurants Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 133.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.31.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] has 41.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 217.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 13.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 9.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] a Reliable Buy?

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.