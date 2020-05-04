Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $21.84 after DAL shares went down by -9.43% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 53.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has 685.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.10 to 63.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 7.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.