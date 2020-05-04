DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] took an downward turn with a change of -1.17%, trading at the price of $103.52 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while DocuSign Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.11M shares for that time period. DOCU monthly volatility recorded 6.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.70%. PS value for DOCU stocks is 19.69 with PB recorded at 34.28.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOCU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $103.52, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $104.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -19.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.69. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -11.60%. These metrics suggest that this DocuSign Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -133.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has 185.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 111.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.