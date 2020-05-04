DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] took an upward turn with a change of 3.39%, trading at the price of $20.12 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.23 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while DraftKings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.49M shares for that time period. DKNG monthly volatility recorded 9.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.21%.

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to DraftKings Inc. [DKNG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give DKNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.12, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has 682.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.76 to 22.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DraftKings Inc. [DKNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.