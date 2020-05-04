Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $4.20 after DVAX shares went down by -1.18% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.20, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 44.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -78.52. Its Return on Equity is -616.10%, and its Return on Assets is -54.50%. These metrics suggest that this Dynavax Technologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,647.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,610.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 95.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 57.87.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has 88.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 372.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 8.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 13.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.