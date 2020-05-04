Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] shares went higher by 1.12% from its previous closing of 1.78, now trading at the price of $1.80, also adding 0.02 points. Is UUUU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.64 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UUUU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 112.83M float and a -3.23% run over in the last seven days. UUUU share price has been hovering between 3.32 and 0.78 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UUUU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.80, with the high estimate being $3.25, the low estimate being $2.67 and the median estimate amounting to $2.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.53.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has 115.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 206.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 3.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.