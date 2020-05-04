The share price of EQM Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: EQM] inclined by $20.14, presently trading at $19.85. The company’s shares saw 170.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.34 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EQM jumped by 2.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 21.61 compared to +0.52 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 70.39%, while additionally dropping -54.43% during the last 12 months. EQM Midstream Partners LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.75% increase from the current trading price.

EQM Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:EQM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.85, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] sitting at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.84. Its Return on Equity is 2.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this EQM Midstream Partners LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.59 and P/E Ratio of 23.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has 210.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.34 to 46.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 170.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 7.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] a Reliable Buy?

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.