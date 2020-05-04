Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] shares went lower by -0.91% from its previous closing of 92.67, now trading at the price of $91.83, also subtracting -0.84 points. Is FIVN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FIVN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 60.51M float and a -5.61% run over in the last seven days. FIVN share price has been hovering between 99.96 and 46.08 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Five9 Inc. [FIVN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FIVN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $91.83, with the high estimate being $114.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Five9 Inc. [FIVN] is sitting at 4.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.19.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Five9 Inc. [FIVN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Five9 Inc. [FIVN] sitting at 1.00% and its Gross Margin at 59.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.21. Its Return on Equity is -2.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Five9 Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 188.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 77.30.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has 62.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.08 to 99.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 4.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Five9 Inc. [FIVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Five9 Inc. [FIVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.