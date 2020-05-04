Front Yard Residential Corporation [NYSE: RESI] dipped by -24.05% on the last trading session, reaching $8.23 price per share at the time. Front Yard Residential Corporation represents 56.79M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 615.04M with the latest information.

The Front Yard Residential Corporation traded at the price of $8.23 with 3.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RESI shares recorded 1.01M.

Front Yard Residential Corporation [NYSE:RESI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RESI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.24, with the high estimate being $12.50, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] sitting at -51.80% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -50.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.74. Its Return on Equity is -27.30%, and its Return on Assets is -5.00%. These metrics suggest that this Front Yard Residential Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 485.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 392.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -47.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 51.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.96.

Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] has 56.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 615.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.51 to 13.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 5.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.47. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] a Reliable Buy?

Front Yard Residential Corporation [RESI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.