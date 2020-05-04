Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] saw a change by -4.32% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.05. The company is holding 135.64M shares with keeping 124.81M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 67.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -90.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -83.81%, trading +69.86% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 135.64M shares valued at 1.85 million were bought and sold.

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give GCI an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.05, with the high estimate being $0.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] is sitting at 1.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] sitting at -8.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.90. Its Return on Equity is -16.20%, and its Return on Assets is -5.60%. These metrics suggest that this Gannett Co. Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 201.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 197.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.91.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has 135.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 149.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.63 to 11.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 20.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.