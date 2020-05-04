Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] opened at $0.305 and closed at $0.30 a share within trading session on 05/01/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] had 2.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 628.05K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.10%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.05 during that period and GNUS managed to take a rebound to 2.33 in the last 52 weeks.

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give GNUS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 22.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.64. Its Return on Equity is -157.30%, and its Return on Assets is -52.70%. These metrics suggest that this Genius Brands International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has 28.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 2.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 505.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 10.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] a Reliable Buy?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.