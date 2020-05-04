The share price of Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: GLUU] inclined by $7.80, presently trading at $7.90. The company’s shares saw 98.49% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.98 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GLUU fall by -1.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.35 compared to -0.12 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 30.58%, while additionally dropping -26.51% during the last 12 months. Glu Mobile Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.37% increase from the current trading price.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.25. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 57.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.92 and P/E Ratio of 145.49. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 149.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.98 to 11.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 5.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.