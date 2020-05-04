Groupon Inc.[GRPN] stock saw a move by -7.71% on Friday, touching 3.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Groupon Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GRPN shares recorded 577.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Groupon Inc. [GRPN] stock could reach median target price of $1.50.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] stock additionally went up by 8.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 39.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GRPN stock is set at -66.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by -58.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GRPN shares showcased -56.83% decrease. GRPN saw 3.75 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.48 compared to high within the same period of time.

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Groupon Inc. [GRPN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GRPN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.10, with the high estimate being $1.75, the low estimate being $0.68 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.78. Its Return on Equity is -6.70%, and its Return on Assets is -1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Groupon Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 84.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.02.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has 577.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 692.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 13.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Groupon Inc. [GRPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Groupon Inc. [GRPN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.