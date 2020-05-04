Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] shares went higher by 0.82% from its previous closing of 0.47, now trading at the price of $0.48, also adding 0.01 points. Is GHSI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GHSI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 79.10M float and a 20.26% run over in the last seven days. GHSI share price has been hovering between 3.05 and 0.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. On average, stock market experts give GHSI an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 62.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -113.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -139.00. Its Return on Equity is -163.20%, and its Return on Assets is -138.10%. These metrics suggest that this Guardion Health Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.24. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has 82.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 190.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.