HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $30.32 after HFC shares went down by -8.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.32, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 21.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48 and P/E Ratio of 6.63. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has 176.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.48 to 58.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 6.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.