The share price of II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ: IIVI] inclined by $34.42, presently trading at $32.52. The company’s shares saw 71.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.00 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as IIVI jumped by 5.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 35.71 compared to +1.55 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 24.36%, while additionally dropping -14.62% during the last 12 months. II-VI Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $37.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.37% increase from the current trading price.

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to II-VI Incorporated [IIVI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IIVI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.52, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] sitting at -2.00% and its Gross Margin at 31.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.02. Its Return on Equity is -4.40%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this II-VI Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.48.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has 96.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 42.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 4.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of II-VI Incorporated [IIVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.