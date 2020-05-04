Inphi Corporation [IPHI] took an downward turn with a change of -4.04%, trading at the price of $92.64 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.6 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Inphi Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.16M shares for that time period. IPHI monthly volatility recorded 4.45%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.33%. PS value for IPHI stocks is 12.19 with PB recorded at 12.22.

Inphi Corporation [NYSE:IPHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Inphi Corporation [IPHI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IPHI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.64, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $108.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inphi Corporation [IPHI] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inphi Corporation [IPHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inphi Corporation [IPHI] sitting at -13.50% and its Gross Margin at 58.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.98. Its Return on Equity is -20.80%, and its Return on Assets is -7.90%. These metrics suggest that this Inphi Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inphi Corporation [IPHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 149.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 86.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 96.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Inphi Corporation [IPHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.53.

Inphi Corporation [IPHI] has 48.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.34 to 102.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 3.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inphi Corporation [IPHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inphi Corporation [IPHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.