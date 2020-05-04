Insmed Incorporated[INSM] stock saw a move by -2.52% on Friday, touching 1.78 million. Based on the recent volume, Insmed Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of INSM shares recorded 92.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Insmed Incorporated [INSM] stock could reach median target price of $45.00.

Insmed Incorporated [INSM] stock additionally went up by 6.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 58.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of INSM stock is set at -24.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, INSM shares showcased 24.28% increase. INSM saw 34.94 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.09 compared to high within the same period of time.

Insmed Incorporated [NASDAQ:INSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Insmed Incorporated [INSM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give INSM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.42, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Insmed Incorporated [INSM] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Insmed Incorporated [INSM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -39.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.43. Its Return on Equity is -87.40%, and its Return on Assets is -33.00%. These metrics suggest that this Insmed Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Insmed Incorporated [INSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 151.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 147.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Insmed Incorporated [INSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18.

Insmed Incorporated [INSM] has 92.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.09 to 34.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.75, which indicates that it is 8.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Insmed Incorporated [INSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Insmed Incorporated [INSM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.