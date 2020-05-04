International Money Express Inc. [NASDAQ: IMXI] stock went up by 23.76% or 1.92 points up from its previous closing price of 8.08. The stock reached $10.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IMXI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 32.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

IMXI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.3835, at one point touching $8.63. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -37.89%. The 52-week high currently stands at 16.10 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -17.83% after the recent low of 6.46.

International Money Express Inc. [NASDAQ:IMXI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For International Money Express Inc. [IMXI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IMXI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.00, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] sitting at 10.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.01. Its Return on Equity is 38.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that International Money Express Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 156.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 59.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.62 and P/E Ratio of 17.15. These metrics all suggest that International Money Express Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] has 30.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 307.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.46 to 16.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Money Express Inc. [IMXI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.