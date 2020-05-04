The share price of SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ: SCYX] inclined by $0.96, presently trading at $0.93. The company’s shares saw 86.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.50 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SCYX jumped by 12.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.0200 compared to +0.1024 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 22.92%, while additionally dropping -38.55% during the last 12 months. SCYNEXIS Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.21% increase from the current trading price.

SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ:SCYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SCYX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.93, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -132.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -145.06. Its Return on Equity is -527.00%, and its Return on Assets is -121.30%. These metrics suggest that this SCYNEXIS Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 115.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 409.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.87.

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] has 101.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 94.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 1.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 7.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.