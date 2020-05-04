Stemline Therapeutics Inc.[STML] stock saw a move by 154.53% on Friday, touching 21.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of STML shares recorded 57.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] stock could reach median target price of $12.75.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] stock additionally went down by -10.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.47% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of STML stock is set at -68.50% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, STML shares showcased -51.33% decrease. STML saw 18.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:STML]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STML an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.10, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 88.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.56. Its Return on Equity is -56.00%, and its Return on Assets is -47.30%. These metrics suggest that this Stemline Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.27.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has 57.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 274.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.21 to 18.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 276.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 8.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.54. This RSI suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.