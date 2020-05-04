Wayfair Inc.[W] stock saw a move by -1.24% on Friday, touching 3.72 million. Based on the recent volume, Wayfair Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of W shares recorded 95.55M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Wayfair Inc. [W] stock could reach median target price of $100.00.

Wayfair Inc. [W] stock additionally went up by 0.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 154.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of W stock is set at -19.39% by far, with shares price recording returns by 30.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, W shares showcased 21.19% increase. W saw 166.40 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Wayfair Inc. [W], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give W an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $122.50, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wayfair Inc. [W] is sitting at 3.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.31.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -10.20% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -99.16. Its Return on Equity is 145.30%, and its Return on Assets is -38.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates W financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 166.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 95.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 166.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 464.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.19, which indicates that it is 8.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wayfair Inc. [W], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.