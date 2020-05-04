Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] gained by 2.22% on the last trading session, reaching $141.64 price per share at the time. Zoom Video Communications Inc. represents 272.18M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 37.71B with the latest information.

The Zoom Video Communications Inc. traded at the price of $141.64 with 4.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZM shares recorded 13.74M.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $141.87, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $127.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.08. Its Return on Equity is 2.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this Zoom Video Communications Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,138.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 65.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 123.31 and P/E Ratio of 1,747.04. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has 272.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.97 to 181.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.