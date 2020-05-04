Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] shares went lower by -7.60% from its previous closing of 22.51, now trading at the price of $20.80, also subtracting -1.71 points. Is LSCC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LSCC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 132.89M float and a 5.64% run over in the last seven days. LSCC share price has been hovering between 24.20 and 11.06 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LSCC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.80, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] sitting at 14.00% and its Gross Margin at 59.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.84. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.10%. These metrics all suggest that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.15 and P/E Ratio of 64.96. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has 145.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.06 to 24.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 6.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.