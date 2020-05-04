LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ: LIVX] gained by 18.82% on the last trading session, reaching $3.03 price per share at the time. LiveXLive Media Inc. represents 49.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 150.11M with the latest information.

The LiveXLive Media Inc. traded at the price of $3.03 with 2.39 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LIVX shares recorded 287.79K.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ:LIVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LIVX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.03, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -91.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -113.00. Its Return on Assets is -71.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 183.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 158.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 29.72.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] has 49.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 150.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 5.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 320.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.54. This RSI suggests that LiveXLive Media Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.