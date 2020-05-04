MEI Pharma Inc.[MEIP] stock saw a move by -2.58% on Friday, touching 1.48 million. Based on the recent volume, MEI Pharma Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MEIP shares recorded 108.83M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] stock could reach median target price of $9.50.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] stock additionally went up by 13.30% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 80.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MEIP stock is set at -15.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by 15.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MEIP shares showcased 51.72% increase. MEIP saw 3.64 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.72 compared to high within the same period of time.

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MEIP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.64, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -94.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.19. Its Return on Equity is -71.30%, and its Return on Assets is -43.50%. These metrics suggest that this MEI Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33. MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.84.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has 108.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 287.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 3.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 266.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 8.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.