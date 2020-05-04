Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.69 after MNLO shares went down by -4.52% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNLO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.68, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.12. Its Return on Equity is -79.00%, and its Return on Assets is -70.80%. These metrics suggest that this Menlo Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.89. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has 139.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 247.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 7.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.