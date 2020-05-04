The share price of MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] inclined by $6.72, presently trading at $6.45. The company’s shares saw 48.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.34 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MTG jumped by 6.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.97 compared to -0.27 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.00%, while additionally dropping -53.97% during the last 12 months. MGIC Investment Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.75% increase from the current trading price.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at 74.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 55.50. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.10. Its Return on Equity is 16.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.10%. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.69 and P/E Ratio of 3.48. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 370.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.34 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 7.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.