MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] dipped by -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $14.81 price per share at the time. MGM Resorts International represents 552.43M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.29B with the latest information.

The MGM Resorts International traded at the price of $14.81 with 10.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MGM shares recorded 24.81M.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For MGM Resorts International [MGM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MGM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.80, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGM Resorts International [MGM] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Resorts International [MGM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Resorts International [MGM] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 0.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this MGM Resorts International does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 202.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.19 and P/E Ratio of 2.67. These metrics all suggest that MGM Resorts International is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] has 552.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 34.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 8.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Resorts International [MGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGM Resorts International [MGM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.