Molina Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: MOH] gained by 5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $173.25 price per share at the time. Molina Healthcare Inc. represents 57.59M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.98B with the latest information.

The Molina Healthcare Inc. traded at the price of $173.25 with 1.27 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MOH shares recorded 805.25K.

Molina Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:MOH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MOH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $173.25, with the high estimate being $210.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $189.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $163.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] sitting at 6.10% and its Gross Margin at 17.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.25. Its Return on Equity is 40.00%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Molina Healthcare Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.40 and P/E Ratio of 15.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] has 57.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.85 to 175.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 4.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.