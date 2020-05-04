Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $424.83 after NFLX shares went up by 2.30% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Netflix Inc. [NFLX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NFLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $424.71, with the high estimate being $645.00, the low estimate being $182.00 and the median estimate amounting to $492.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $415.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is sitting at 3.97. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.04.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] sitting at 14.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.48. Its Return on Equity is 30.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Netflix Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has 444.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 184.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 449.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 4.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Netflix Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.