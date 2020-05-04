Otis Worldwide Corporation[OTIS] stock saw a move by -2.36% on Friday, touching 3.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Otis Worldwide Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OTIS shares recorded 433.08M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] stock could reach median target price of $53.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] stock additionally went up by 3.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.45% in the last 30 days. OTIS saw 51.73 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 38.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give OTIS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $49.71, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 73.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 61.07.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.61.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has 433.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 51.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.82% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.