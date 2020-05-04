Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] opened at $6.08 and closed at $5.59 a share within trading session on 05/01/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] had 2.16 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.60M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.36%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.10 during that period and OVV managed to take a rebound to 34.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ovintiv Inc. [OVV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.69, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 294.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 34.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 172.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.96, which indicates that it is 13.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.