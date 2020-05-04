Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] gained by 3.95% on the last trading session, reaching $7.36 price per share at the time. Owens & Minor Inc. represents 60.65M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 446.38M with the latest information.

The Owens & Minor Inc. traded at the price of $7.36 with 2.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OMI shares recorded 2.89M.

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OMI an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.36, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $3.25 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] sitting at 0.80% and its Gross Margin at 12.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.06. Its Return on Equity is -12.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Owens & Minor Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 358.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 351.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.94.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has 60.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 446.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 9.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 202.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.10, which indicates that it is 7.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.