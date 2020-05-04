The share price of Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE: PANW] inclined by $196.51, presently trading at $194.68. The company’s shares saw 55.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 125.47 recorded on 05/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PANW jumped by 0.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 200.65 compared to +1.23 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.81%, while additionally dropping -21.10% during the last 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $212.77. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.09% increase from the current trading price.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE:PANW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PANW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $194.68, with the high estimate being $300.00, the low estimate being $155.00 and the median estimate amounting to $215.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $196.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] sitting at -4.40% and its Gross Margin at 72.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.05. Its Return on Equity is -11.30%, and its Return on Assets is -2.60%. These metrics suggest that this Palo Alto Networks Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 183.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.35.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has 100.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.47 to 251.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 2.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.