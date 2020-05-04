Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $37.73 after PFE shares went up by 0.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Pfizer Inc. [PFE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PFE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.73, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.64.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] sitting at 38.40% and its Gross Margin at 80.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.00. These measurements indicate that Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.56. Its Return on Equity is 26.30%, and its Return on Assets is 10.00%. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.66 and P/E Ratio of 13.48. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has 5.65B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 212.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.88 to 44.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 2.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pfizer Inc. [PFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. [PFE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.