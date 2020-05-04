QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] stock went down by -6.83% or -0.06 points down from its previous closing price of 0.92. The stock reached $0.86 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, QEP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 71.37% in the period of the last 7 days.

QEP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.02, at one point touching $0.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -89.51%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.17 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -87.15% after the recent low of 0.26.

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to QEP Resources Inc. [QEP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give QEP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.85, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.40 and the median estimate amounting to $0.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.60. These measurements indicate that QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.95. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that QEP Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89 and P/E Ratio of 0.53. These metrics all suggest that QEP Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has 259.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 238.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 8.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 226.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.89, which indicates that it is 22.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.