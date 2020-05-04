Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $108.81 after DGX shares went down by -1.18% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DGX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $108.81, with the high estimate being $139.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $112.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $110.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.95. Its Return on Equity is 13.30%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.68 and P/E Ratio of 18.74. These metrics all suggest that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has 135.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.02 to 125.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 6.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.