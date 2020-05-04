Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX: RVP] stock went up by 29.45% or 0.86 points up from its previous closing price of 2.92. The stock reached $3.78 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RVP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

RVP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.01, at one point touching $2.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.57%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.45 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 290.64% after the recent low of 0.61.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give RVP an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.92.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] sitting at 6.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.64. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Retractable Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.33 and P/E Ratio of 50.20. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has 34.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 100.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 3.45. At its current price, it has moved up by 9.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 514.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 9.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.79. This RSI suggests that Retractable Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.