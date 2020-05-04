Ryder System Inc.[R] stock saw a move by -1.30% on Friday, touching 1.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Ryder System Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of R shares recorded 54.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ryder System Inc. [R] stock could reach median target price of $37.00.

Ryder System Inc. [R] stock additionally went up by 25.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 42.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of R stock is set at -42.96% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, R shares showcased -27.87% decrease. R saw 64.28 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.62 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ryder System Inc. [NYSE:R]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ryder System Inc. [R] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give R an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.94, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ryder System Inc. [R] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ryder System Inc. [R]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ryder System Inc. [R] sitting at 4.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.26. Its Return on Equity is 2.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Ryder System Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ryder System Inc. [R] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 329.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 279.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Ryder System Inc. [R] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.33.

Ryder System Inc. [R] has 54.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.62 to 64.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 8.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ryder System Inc. [R] a Reliable Buy?

Ryder System Inc. [R] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.