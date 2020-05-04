Sea Limited [SE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Communication Services sector company has a current value of $54.78 after SE shares went down by -1.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Communication Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sea Limited [SE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.78, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $54.50 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sea Limited [SE] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -41.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.10. Its Return on Equity is -108.80%, and its Return on Assets is -33.90%. These metrics suggest that this Sea Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sea Limited [SE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Sea Limited [SE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 251.05.

Sea Limited [SE] has 472.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.06 to 56.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.