ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] took an downward turn with a change of -2.64%, trading at the price of $33.15 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.0 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.72M shares for that time period. SERV monthly volatility recorded 5.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.15%. PS value for SERV stocks is 2.16 with PB recorded at 1.93.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SERV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SERV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.15, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] sitting at 11.40% and its Gross Margin at 43.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.21. Its Return on Equity is 5.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SERV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.67 and P/E Ratio of 35.39. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] has 135.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.63 to 58.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 5.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.